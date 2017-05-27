× Complete Saturday schedule down at the track

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With one day before the big race, there’s a full day of activities planned at the track Saturday.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

9-10 a.m. – Full Field Autograph Session – Pagoda Plaza

9-10:15 a.m. – Historic Race Car Laps

10:15 a.m. – Florence Henderson Tribute on Pit Lane

10:30-11:15 a.m. – Public Drivers Meeting-North Pit Lane

11 a.m. – noon- Firestone Pin Distribution – Pagoda Plaza

Noon-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 Legends Autograph Session A – North Chalet (Available to first 125 fans)

1 p.m. – Firestone Legends Day Concert Gates Open

1:30-2:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 Legends Autograph Session B – North Chalet (Available to first 125 fans)

1:30-2:15 p.m. – Chevrolet Consumer Laps

3:30-4:15 p.m. – Clayton Anderson Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Dustin Lynch Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage

6-7:30 p.m – Keith Urban Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage

Tickets: General Admission – $10 (No concert entry). Kids 15 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Concert General Admission – $50 (valid all day). Kids 3 and under are free in the concert area when accompanied by an adult.

Public Gates Open (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 6, Gate 7S Pedestrian, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 12

Stands Open:

General Admission ($10) – Gasoline Alley Roof, Paddock (9-18), Tower Terrace (37-45), Tower Terrace Wheelchair

Parking Lots Open (7 a.m.): Lot 1B & 1C-Free Public Concert Parking, Lot 2-Paid Daily Parking, Lot 3G-Paid Daily Parking, North 40-Prepaid Concert Parking ONLY, Main Gate-Paid Daily Parking, Turn 3-Prepaid Concert Parking ONLY; 5th & Hulman (Opens at 8 a.m., Free Public Parking before 10 a.m.)

Museum Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)