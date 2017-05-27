Anderson man arrested for hitting cop head-on while allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson have arrested a 44-year-old man after he allegedly hit a cop car head-on while driving drunk.
Darrell Porter, 44, of Anderson, was arrested Friday night at around 10:00 p.m. near the 3700 block of E. Lynn St.
Earlier in the night, dispatch alerted officers of a possible intoxicated driver in a green Chevy truck headed southbound on Columbus Ave. from 38th St.
While an officer was trying to locate Porter, he was hit head-on by a green Chevy truck.
The officer continued to chase the truck down, believed to be driven by Porter, until he was forced to head to the hospital for injuries.
A K9 unit was called to the scene and set up a perimeter. The K9 officer reportedly located Porter hiding under a tarp in a garage.
Police say that his speech was slurred and he has glossy eyes.
Porter was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and a DWS infraction.