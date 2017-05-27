× A chance for rain on race day

Just one more day until the 101st running of the Indy 500 and it looks like the weather will cooperate.

Another round of showers and t-storms will move in late tonight through Sunday morning. Heavy rain is likely overnight and we’ll have a slight risk for severe storms. Another inch of rain will cause flash flooding by morning and race fans will deal water logged roads

Rain is likely when the gates open at the Speedway, but the rain will end early Sunday and the afternoon looks dry with a high near 80. We’ll have isolated storms developing Sunday after the race.

We’ll have a sunny, less humid day for Memorial Day with a high in the mid-70s and a slight chance for isolated late day showers.

We’ll have a warm, humid day for the 500 Festival Parade.

More rain moves in this evening.

We’ll have a slight chance for severe t-storms this evening.

There is greater risk for severe weather to our southwest.

We’ll have a slight chance for severe t-storms through Sunday morning.

Skies will clear Sunday afternoon after some morning t-storms.

We’ll have a full day of sunshine on Monday.