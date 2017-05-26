We’re keeping rain chances in the Indy 500 forecast and here is an hour by hour look at your weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Carb Day! It will be a warm afternoon and we will see sunshine! As the day wears on the chance for a storm will go up, but we'll have a lot of dry time to enjoy today with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Skies will be partly-mostly cloudy for the Carb Day concerts beginning at 3:30 p.m. at IMS today. There is an isolated T-shower chance, but we should get most of the festivities in dry today.

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend...we have LOWERED rain chances for Saturday. A majority of the day will be dry with just an isolated late day shower or storm. Saturday will also be the warmest day of the weekend.

Race day, we'll have a good chance for a few morning storms. That will be the best chance for the day. However, a few afternoon spotty T-showers will be possible. Few could be severe. Here is the SLIGHT risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

Memorial Day will be mainly dry and sunny with a high near 75. We'll warm into the upper 70s late next week.