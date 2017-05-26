Tornado Watch issued for several northwestern Indiana counties until 9 p.m.

Search for downtown sex assault suspect continues

Posted 3:37 pm, May 26, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The hunt continues for a man police say raped one woman and assaulted another earlier this week downtown. Anthony Jones, 25, is the person authorities are trying to find as Indianapolis gears up for its busiest weekend of the year.

Authorities say the attacks happened in and around a parking garage near East and Market Streets downtown.

“[Jones’] charges range from rape down to intimidation, with numerous charges in between,” said Officer Jim Gillespie of IMPD.

On a weekend when Indianapolis is flooded with out-of-towners, this isn’t the kind of story most want to hear about.

“It is scary to know that that happens and that it just happened a couple days ago,” said Molly Murdock, who along with some friends, is in town for the race. Their group also happens to be staying near where the alleged attacks happened.

“I mean as long as we’re with each other and conscious of what’s going on around us, that’s obviously going to help,” said Murdock. “But it’s scary to know that and you never expect it to happen.”

Authorities are also investigating a third assault near Michigan and Delaware Streets, but say Jones is not connected to that case.

