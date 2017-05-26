× Power wins Pit Stop Competition at the Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Entering Friday afternoon, Team Penske had won 16 of 40 Pit Stop Competitions all-time Indy 500 weekend.

Then Will Power and a Penske crew made it 17.

For the first time in his career, Power took the crown in the pits, claiming the $50,000 first-place prize.

“It’s really nice way to start the weekend,” said Power. “Honestly, it’s been a great month. It just shows the work these guys put in back in the shop . The fastest guys on pit lane stay clean, and that’s what we just did.”

The Pit Stop Competition winner has won the Indy 500 six times, most recenly, Power’s Penkse teammate Helio Castroneves did it in 2009.