LIVESTREAM: Memorial service at the Indiana War Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are among those expected to make remarks during Friday’s Memorial Service at the Indiana War Memorial.

The 500 Festival Memorial Service is scheduled to start at noon and last until 1 p.m. Friday. Thousands are expected to gather at the Indiana War Memorial to honor Hoosier military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The keynote speaker is Gen. Robert B. Abrams, the Commanding General of the United States Army Forces. The four-star general currently serves as the 22nd Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command and has been in the military since May 1982. He’s commanded at every level from company through division and led units in combat operations in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Other guests for the service include Holcomb, Hogett, Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, adjutant general of Indiana; and Col. Russell Dewell, state chaplain of the Indiana National Guard.

The Capital City Chorus and Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division Band will perform during the service. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place while the names of Indiana service members who have fallen within the past year are read aloud.

The Indiana National Guard Headquarters Ceremonial Unit will present a special horse-drawn caisson.