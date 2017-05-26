× LIVE BLOG: Tornado Watch issued for several northwestern Indiana counties until 9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Potentially severe weather is moving through Indiana Friday, bringing chances for strong winds and hail.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for several northwestern Indiana counties until 9 p.m.

The chances for severe weather will stick around through Sunday morning.

We’ll be posting updates from the Weather Authority team below as the storms pass through. Download the Weather Authority app to stay up to date on the go.