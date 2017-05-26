× Jury finds Brownsburg man guilty of murdering brother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Brownsburg man Justin Brabson was found guilty by a jury of murdering his brother in 2016.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Thursday before returning a guilty verdict on the murder charge.

Brabson’s sentencing date is scheduled for June 26, 2017.

Christopher Brabson, 30, was found dead inside an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Meadow Trail on June 9, 2016.

Following the discovery of Christopher’s death, police initiated a search for Justin, calling him a person of interest in the investigation. Officers searched for Justin for several days before finding him at a hotel in Crawfordsville.

After speaking with him, he was arrested in connection with his brother’s murder. He could face 45 to 65 years in prison.