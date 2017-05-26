IMS officials preparing for all weather possibilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --Fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway may have been enjoying the sunshine on Friday, but come race IMS officials are preparing for a different scenario.

IMS president Doug Boles declined to release a specific weather plan for the weekend. Boles said because there are so many scenarios in the way the weather could hit, that he doesn’t want to release a plan that can quickly become outdated.

He said each different weather scenario comes with a different plan, and the track officials want to make sure fans and spectators have the most up to date information.

“A lot of it for us is just making sure they have the information. So they can decide whether or not they’re going to get up and go, or where they’re going to go from there. And as weather approaches we want to make sure that we’re telling them as much as we can so people are prepared,” he said

Boles said fans can find the most up to date information on IMS video boards, or through loud speaker announcements or social media updates. He added that each would be updated regularly to provide fans with the latest information.

“Heavy rain and wind can be different from lightning; can be different from a tornado. So we’re really careful not to say one thing because I don’t want somebody to have something in their mind and then they go somewhere we don’t want them to go,” he said.

Part of the IMS weather plan does include contingencies for rain outs. This includes partial delays or a complete postponement. If the track does get a good soaking, Boles says it takes about 2-3 hours to dry it out.