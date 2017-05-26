Heroic iguana defends Indiana pet spa against burglar

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. – Many business have security alarms for protection, but an unusual pet proved to be just as effective when fending off a burglar.

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says someone broke into a Newburgh business Tuesday night and attempted to steal a pet iguana.

But the iguana refused to be a victim. “The Iguana took offense to leaving his home and inflicted what is probably a pretty nasty bite,” Kruse wrote in a Facebook post.

Angie Stanley, the owner of Grooming Dale’s, told WFIE that the burglar broke into the business through a window. She’s not sure exactly what the burglar’s intention were, but the suspect must have tried to take her pet iguana, named Princess Ursula, because there was blood in her cage and on the floor. Nothing was taken from the business.

“I am not happy that someone broke in my shop at all, but I do have some concern for that person, because if they don’t go to the doctor or the hospital, I don’t know if it was bad enough to need stitches, but at the very least they need antibiotics because iguana bites are really bad and it will get really superinfected,” Stanley told WFIE.

Kruse is asking anyone who knows someone with an unexplained bite injury to contact the sheriff’s department.