× Heightened security measures at Bankers Life Fieldhouse ahead of concerts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of Indianapolis’s top concert venues has stepped up security in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester, England that killed 22 people and injured dozens others.

Thousands of fans will pack Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday night to watch music legend Neil Diamond take the stage. It’s the first major concert event since the attacks in Manchester.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson issued a statement Tuesday announcing the enhanced measures at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Pacers Sports & Entertainment joins the world in extending its most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families of the horrific and senseless violence that occurred in Manchester, England, Monday night,” Fuson wrote.

Management at the venue says no credible threat has been made against Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but they continue work closely with local, state and national law enforcement to monitor any threats that come their way.

According to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse website, guests are subject to visual inspections and bag checks. That includes metal detectors, of their bodies, bags, containers and any clothing capable of concealing “prohibited” items. While guests can refuse inspections, Bankers Life Fieldhouse says management reserves the right to refuse entry.

Backpacks and bags larger than 14”x14”x6 will not be allowed into the venue. However, according to the website single compartment sling bags and diaper bags will be allowed in just as long as they’re smaller than the 14”x14”x6” measurements.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse prohibits any weapons from being carried in, and among the list of possible weapons are selfie sticks.

Security and venue staff anyone to report anything questionable and suspicious immediately.