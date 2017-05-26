× Feds: Money manager scammed Indianapolis Colts player out of millions with investment scheme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A money manager bilked a former Indianapolis Colts player out of millions of dollars over a period of several years, federal authorities say.

Kenneth Ray Cleveland, 63, Agoura Hills, Calif., was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering in connection with the alleged scam.

Federal prosecutors said Cleveland stole $4.5 million over a decade from the player, identified only as “Individual A” in court documents. The player hired Cleveland to manage his money after coming into the league in 2003 and played with the Colts until 2015. He lived in Carmel from July 2012 through May 2015, court documents said.

“People place great trust in those who help manage and invest their hard-earned money,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “Exploiting that trust for personal gain through lies and deception is a crime that this office takes very seriously.”

Cleveland told the player that he would invest his money conservatively and yield a significant amount of “interest” each month without depleting the principal. The player provided Cleveland with millions of dollars to invest.

Cleveland, however, spent the money, using more than $2 million of it as part of a Ponzi scheme to pay fake investment returns to other clients, prosecutors said. He used more than $2 million for personal expenses, including his home mortgage, credit card bills and payments to family members.

All the while, Cleveland assured the player that his investments were safe and performing well. He even provided him with fake financial statements, prosecutors said, in order to win the player’s trust and get more money.

The scheme collapsed, however, when the player asked for his money back and Cleveland couldn’t accommodate the request because he’d already spent it.

The FBI investigated the case. The charges carry maximum sentences of 10 to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.