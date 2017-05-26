× Court docs: Downtown sex assault suspect attacked two women in less than two hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Court documents released Friday revealed disturbing details in a pair of attacks on women downtown.

The two incidents happened about two hours apart. On May 22 at 8:56 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of East Ohio Street on a report of an assault. The victim was visibly shaking and holding back tears when officers arrived.

The victim told police she had parked in a parking garage located at 101 North New Jersey Street and exited the garage onto East Street before walking south on the west side of the street. While walking towards her apartment, she noticed a man bent over and tying his shoe. She also noticed the shoelaces were tucked in, so they didn’t need tying.

As soon as she opened the door to the apartment building, the man walked in and got onto the elevator with her. She asked what floor he was going to, and he said he was going to the same floor she was. As she exited the elevator, she says the suspect grabbed her buttocks. She filed a police report and provided a description of the suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Jones.

At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to the same parking garage on North New Jersey Street. This time on a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, a female victim said she was walking to her car when a man grabbed her buttocks before choking her and sexually assaulting her.

The second attack also happened in the elevator. After grabbing her buttocks, she told him not to do that, and the suspect reportedly responded by grabbing her throat. She began to scream for help, but she said the man pushed her down the stairwell and told her to stop screaming or he’d kill her, according to court documents.

After shoving her down the stairs, he sexually assaulted her and said she looked “pretty.”

Jones allegedly asked for her keys, but told her to walk to the car with him. He held on to her tightly during the walk, she said. As they walked on a ramp, the victim began to scream for help again. This time, Jones reportedly released her and ran, taking her cell phone, pills and Apple Watch before leaving. Police tried to track the items, but they were unable to.

After getting a description from the second victim, police concluded Jones must have attacked both women.

Police detained Jones and spoke with him on May 23. He denied any involvement in the incidents and said he had just been released from jail on May 11. Jones was not arrested at that time. He was last staying at the Wheeler Mission, but had left by the time police had gotten a warrant for his arrest.

They are still searching for him. Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.