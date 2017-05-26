× Busy weekend planned for the 101st running of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three busy days at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway kick off with Carb Day on Friday and end with the 101st Running of the Indy 500 on Sunday. In between, Legends Day is Saturday.

IMS officials say, expect large crowds this year and plan parking ahead of time.

Below is the weekend schedule:

Miller Lite Carb Day is Friday, May 26, 2017.

07:00am – Parking Lots Open

07:00am – 06:00pm – Ticket Office Open

07:00am – 06:00pm – Credential Office Open

08:00am – Public Gates Open

08:00am – 09:00am – Historic Race Car Exhibition

08:00am – 03:30pm – IMS Midway Open

10:00am – 10:30am – Indy Lights Autograph Session – IMS Midway

10:30am – 10:45am – Sam Schmidt Arrow Car Laps

10:45am – Clint Brawner Award Ceremony – Victory Podium

11:00am – 12:00pm – Verizon IndyCar Series Practice

12:05pm – Indy Lights Driver Introductions

12:15pm – Invocation delivered by Father Mike Welch

12:16pm – National Anthem

12:25pm – “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:30pm – Indy Lights Freedom 100 Race – 40 Laps

01:45pm – 03:00pm – Tag Heuer Pit Stop Challenge

02:00pm – Miller Lite Carb Day Concert Venue Opens

03:30pm – 04:30pm – Barenaked Ladies Concert – Turn 4 Miller Lite Carb Day Stage

04:00pm – 05:30pm – Hinch “The Mayor On Air” Live Podcast – Garages 35 & 36

05:00pm – 06:30pm – Steve Miller Band Concert – Turn 4 Miller Lite Carb Day Stage

06:00pm – Public Gates Close

Legends Day is Saturday, May 27, 2017.

07:00am – Parking Lots Open

07:00am – 06:00pm – Ticket Office Open

07:00am – 06:00pm – Credential Office Open

08:00am – Public Gates Open

08:00am – 03:00pm – Indianapolis 500 Memorabilia Show

08:00am – 03:00pm – IMS Midway Open

08:00am – 03:00pm – Nerf Nitro Kids Zone Open

09:00am – 10:00am – Full Field Autograph Session – Pagoda Plaza

09:00am – 10:15am – Historic Race Car Laps

10:30am – 11:15am – Public Drivers Meeting – North Pit Lane

11:00pm – 12:00pm – Firestone Pin Distribution – Pagoda Plaza

12:00pm – 01:00pm – Indianapolis 500 Legends Autograph Session A – North Chalet (Available to first 125 fans)

01:00pm – Firestone Legends Day Concert Gates Open

01:30pm – 02:30pm – Indianapolis 500 Legends Autograph Session B – North Chalet (Available to first 125 fans)

01:30pm – 02:15pm – Chevrolet Consumer Laps

03:30pm – 04:15pm – Clayton Anderson Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage

04:30pm – 05:30pm – Dustin Lynch Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage

06:00pm – 07:30pm – Keith Urban Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage

06:00pm – Public Gates Close

The 101st Running of the Indy 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017.

05:00am – Exterior Parking Lots Open

05:00am – 12:00pm – Credential Office Open

06:00am – Public Gates Open

06:00am – Infield Parking Lots Open

06:00am – 12:00pm – Ticket Office Open

06:00am – 12:20pm – IMS Midway Open

06:00am – 12:20pm – Nerf Nitro Kids Zone

07:00am – Snake Pit Gates Open

08:00am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins from IMS Museum

08:00am – Parade of Bands

08:15am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 1 – 4th Street

08:30am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

08:30am – 10:00am – Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza

08:45am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

09:00am – 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps

09:35am – Purdue Band Leads Borg-Warner Trophy to Yard of Bricks

10:05am – “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by Purdue University Band

10:11am – IMS Rolling Stage featuring Jonathan Jackson

10:29am – Green Flag delivered by IU Health Helicopter in Turn 1

10:38am – Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps

10:57am – Historic Race Car Laps

11:35am – Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

11:44am – Military March

11:46am – “God Bless America” performed by Angela Brown

11:48am – Military Address delivered by General Abrams

11:54am – Invocation delivered by Father Mike Welch

11:55am – Presentation of Colors

11:56am – “Taps”

11:56am – “America The Beautiful”

12:00pm – Veteran Salute

12:00pm – National Anthem performed by Bebe Rexha

12:12pm – “Back Home Again In Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison

12:14pm – “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:19pm – 101st Running of the Indy 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil – 200 Laps

05:00pm – Public Gates Close