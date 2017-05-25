× Zionsville K9 recovers from second major surgery after getting hit by pickup truck

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A K9 officer with the Zionsville Police Department is recovering from a second major surgery after getting hit by a vehicle earlier this month.

Jelka, 2, was hit by a pickup truck while playing catch with ZPD Officer Stutesman on the evening of May 15.

She was rushed to MedVet with a compound fracture in her left hind leg and a hole in her abdomen that pushed her organs forward which made it hard to breathe due to pressure on her lungs.

Vets were able to save her after a two-hour surgery, but she needed another major surgery yesterday to try to save her left rear leg.

Attending vets report the surgery went well, and they are hoping for a positive outcome.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jelka. Our main concern is her health and quality of life issues,” said Chief Knox.

Unfortunately, the ZPD K9 fund has been depleted due to Jelka’s emergency surgery costs as well as treatment for Eso, the ZPD’s other K9 officer who will soon be retiring.

Zionsville police are asking for the public’s help for donations to pay for the medical costs of Jelka’s surgery. If you would like to help, you can donate here.

You can follow Jelka’s recovery updates on her Facebook page here.