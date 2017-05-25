× State Road 46 in Columbus to be restricted Saturday for Memorial Day concert

COLUMBUS, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued a permit allowing restriction of State Road 46 between Franklin and Brown Streets at Columbus for this Saturday’s, May 26th, Memorial Day Weekend Concert, which will be staged on the lawn at the Bartholomew County courthouse.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., motorists will be routed from eastbound S.R. 46/2nd Street to 1st Street. The south lane of westbound S.R. 46/3rd Street will also close at that time. Restrictions should be lifted by 11 p.m.

The annual concert performed by the Columbus Philharmonic Orchestra honors those who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces. This year’s “Salute” features Grammy Award-winning vocalist Sylvia McNair.

The 7 p.m. performance is free and open to the public.