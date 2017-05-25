Mt. Vernon School District Kindergarten classes celebrate ‘Kindy 500’

Posted 4:30 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:12PM, May 25, 2017

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Kindergartners at Fortville and McCordsville elementary schools recently celebrated the Indy 500 by hosting a race of their own.

Fortville’s “Kindy 500” began with a choir singing the National Anthem, followed by a “pace car” decorated by an art teacher.

The youngsters had no idea that the official Indy 500 Pace Car would visit the school, along with several 500 princesses.

McCordsville Elementary also hosted their own “Kindy 500” completed with Indy 500 broadcaster Paul Page announcing each race. The winner was award a trophy, ribbon, milk and picture with the official Pace Car.

A former Mt. Vernon High School graduate was the 500 Princess who had the honor of awarding the winner his trophy and milk.

