More rain arrives late Friday

The countdown to Race Day continues. Another round of showers and t-storms will move in late Friday through Saturday. We'll have a slight risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon through the evening, and 1-2" of rain will cause flash flooding.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning but don't fret. The rain will end and Sunday afternoon looks dry with a high near 80.

We'll have sunny, less humid day for Memorial Day with a high in the mid-70s.

We have had almost seven inches of rain so far this month.

This has been one of the wettest Spring seasons in Indianapolis history.

Expect a dry warm Carb Day.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday afternoon.

We'll have a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday morning.

Expect morning rain and late day sun on Sunday.

We'll have a dry Monday.