Mom wants answers after new detective is assigned to lead investigation into Flora fire

FLORA, Ind. -- A mom is begging for answers after a new detective was assigned to lead the investigation into the fire that killed her four little girls in Flora.

The fire is being investigated as arson. The girls, Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Konnie Welch, 5, were trapped inside the home on East Columbus Street when they investigators arrived. They died as a result.

The girls’ mother, Gaylin Rose, spoke to CBS4 about the investigation earlier this month. She said she was frustrated with the lack of progress and communication. This week, she found out from CBS4 that a new lead detective was assigned to the case.

"It’s everywhere to me. They don’t have a straightforward lead I feel, and I just feel like the story’s everywhere. They don’t have an answer right now and it’s upsetting me," she said.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said they generally don't notify family of changes to personnel. Many detectives work on cases and Sgt. Riley said nothing would be different.

Detective Gregg Edwards took a promotion at the state's fusion center in Indianapolis. Taking over the case is ISP Detective Brock Russell. Russell worked on both the Flora case and the Delphi case, where two teens were murdered.

Sgt. Kim Riley said they are still getting tips, but the investigation may take months longer.

"There’s still leads that they’re following up on, information that’s been received, so this is in no way shape or form a cold case. It’s still very active," he said.

Rose said she hopes the new detective will be a set of fresh eyes on the case and show determination to find out who set the house on fire.

"You need to do what you gotta do to find the answers that happened to the house. Why did it burn down? Work hard. Show me that you’re on my team. Show me that you want to fight for me and my babies," she said.

If you know anything about the fire, call 1-800-382-4628.