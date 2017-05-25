× Kokomo High School not allowing senior to wear Army sash at graduation

KOKOMO, Ind. – A family is upset in Kokomo after the school district reportedly told their daughter that she can’t wear an Army sash at graduation.

This school district says the girl is not allowed to wear the sash because it’s against school policy.

Kokomo High School held a recognition night Wednesday for seniors to recognize achievements, scholarships and military enlistments.

The district says that the student did attend the recognition event Wednesday wearing the sash. Graduation is set for June 2nd.

The family says they’re worried the school will hold her diploma if she displays the sash at graduation.

The student now plans on wearing the sash underneath her robe.