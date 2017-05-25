× IndyGo bus routes to be affected by Memorial weekend events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyGo is reminding their riders that the various street closures and restrictions throughout downtown Indianapolis and Speedway during the Memorial weekend may affect their bus routes. The events of the IPL 500 Festival Parade on Saturday and the running of the 101st Indianapolis 500 on Sunday will not only have streets closed or restricted during those times, but will also close bus stops along the parade route. And certain bus stops around the Speedway area will also be closed on Race Day Sunday.

Riders will find several stops closed until after the completion of the Saturday parade and Sunday race.

Bus routes that will be affected from Friday, May 26 thru Sunday, May 28 are:

Fri, May 26 – 500 Festival Memorial Service

Routes 19, 38, & 39 will be delayed.

Fri, May 26 – Miller Light Carb Day

Routes 15 & 25 will be detoured.

Sat, May 27 – Firestone Legends Day

Routes 15 & 25 will be delayed.

Sat, May 27 – Run, White, & Blue 5K

Routes 3, 10, & 37 will be detoured.

STOPS CLOSED

New York St. from White River Pkwy. to West St.

Sat, May 27 – 500 Festival Parade

All downtown routes will be detoured.

STOPS CLOSED

Meridian St. from 16th St. to Washington St.

Pennsylvania St. from 16th St. to Washington St.

Illinois St. from 16th St. to Washington St.

Ohio St. from Delaware St. to Illinois St.

Washington St. from Delaware St. to Illinois St.

Sun, May 28 – Bike to the 500

All downtown routes will be detoured.

Sun, May 28 – Indianapolis 500 Race

Routes 3, 5, 8, 10, 15, 37, & 38 will be detoured.

STOPS CLOSED

Route 3

Michigan St. from Holt Rd. to Grande Ave.

Grande Ave. from Michigan St. to Gasoline Alley.

Gasoline Alley to Vermont St.

Vermont St. from Gasoline Alley to Mickley Ave.

Mickley Ave. from Vermont Dr. to Rockville Rd.

Rockville Rd. from Mickley Ave. to Lynhurst Dr.

Lynhurst Dr. from Rockville Rd. to Vermont St.

Route 5

Harding St. from 25th St. to 29th St.

29th St. from Riverside Dr. to Clifton St.

30th St. from Clifton St. to Riverside Dr.

Clifton St. from 29th St. to 36th St.

36th St. from Clifton St. to Elmira St.

Elmira St. from 36th St. to 35th St.

35th St. from Elmira St. to Clifton St.

Route 10

Lynhurst Dr. from 10th St. to 16th St.

16th St. from Lynhurst Dr. to Cunningham Dr.

Cunningham Dr. from 16th St. to Parkwood Dr.

Parkwood Dr. from Cunningham Dr. to 25th St.

25th St. from Parkwood Dr. to High School Rd.

High School Rd. from 25th St. to Westhaven Dr.

Route 15

30th St. from Riverside Pkwy. to Georgetown Rd.

Georgetown Rd. from 30th St. to 34th St.

34th St. from Georgetown Rd. to High School Rd.

30th St. from Riverside Pkwy. to Georgetown Rd.

Georgetown Rd. from 30th St. to 34th St.

34th St. from Georgetown Rd. to Bay Head Dr.

Bay Head Dr. from 34th St. to 38th St.

38th St. from Bay Head Dr. to Eagle Creek Pkwy.

Eagle Creek Pkwy. from 38th St. to 46th St.

46th St. from Eagle Creek Pkwy. to High School Rd.

Route 37

Michigan St. from West St. to White River Pkwy.

New York St. from West St. to White River Pkwy.

White River Pkwy. from New York St. to 16th St.

Lafayette Rd. from 16th St. to 38th St.

Route 38

38th St. from Commercial Dr. to Eagle Creek Pkwy.

Riders can learn more about route closures and delays by visiting the IndyGo website at https://www.indygo.net/alerts/