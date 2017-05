× I-65 southbound reopens near I-465 on south side after crash involving semi truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All southbound lanes of I-65 have reopened near I-465 on the south side after a Thursday morning crash.

A semi truck jack-knifed around 3 a.m., bringing traffic to a standstill and closing all lanes.

Crews had the scene cleared by about 4:40 a.m. and traffic is flowing smoothly again.