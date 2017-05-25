× Everything you need to know before Race Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the biggest weekends of the year is upon us and you want to be as prepared as you can be.

Race weekend is taking over the city this weekend, and race officials are urging the public to show up early to the Indy 500.

Large crowds are once again expected and officials stress the easiest way to get in is to arrive at the track by the time the gates open at 6 a.m.

“Momentum from the 100th Running has carried over into this year’s race, and we expect our second-largest crowd in at least the last 20 years,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “So we’re encouraging fans to get here early and take a little extra time to map out their route to the Speedway and fully plan their day at the track.”

Fans looking to beat traffic and avoid longer lines can take advantage of many fun opportunities early on Race Day, including:

Back for another year is the rolling stage, which will begin circling the track at 10 a.m. Pre-Race Ceremonies – This year’s pre-race ceremonies will serve as a fitting, stunning tribute to our nation’s military heroes and continue as America’s greatest Memorial Day Weekend sporting tradition.

Other important tips IMS wants to remind you of before the big day:

To increase the safety and security of race patrons, Speedway Police will close Georgetown Rd. and 16th St. to all traffic during the running of the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500. Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street beginning at 7 a.m. After Georgetown Road is closed, no vehicular traffic, including placarded traffic, will be allowed to access the roadway. Race patrons with pre-paid parking passes who are accustomed to entering IMS Gate 7 must enter through Gate 2 (W. 16th Street) or Gate 10 (30th Street).

16th Street will be closed between Olin Avenue on the east to the 16th Street roundabout on the west from approximately 11 a.m. until the race ends. In addition, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Once 16th Street is closed, traffic traveling east on Crawfordsville Road from the west will be turned around at the 16th Street roundabout. Traffic traveling west on 16th Street from downtown will be diverted south on Olin Avenue.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the 101st Indianapolis 500.