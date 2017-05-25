Cubs beat Giants 5-1 to win 3rd straight

Posted 5:36 pm, May 25, 2017

courtesy @ChicagoCubsHQ

CHICAGO  — Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, spot starter Eddie Butler pitched five effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday for their third straight win.

Mike Montgomery followed with four scoreless innings and allowed one hit in his first save.

Heyward went deep for the second time in three games and Zobrist added two singles as the Cubs took three of four games in a set with the Giants and finished a homestand at 7-2.

