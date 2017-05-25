Christian high school in Maryland bans senior from graduation because she’s pregnant

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland – A senior at a Christian high school in Maryland has been a diligent student all of her life. But despite her hard work, she will not be able to walk at graduation because she is pregnant, WHAG reports.

Maddi Runkles, 18, has a 4.0 grade point average; she’s president of the student council; and she’s an officer in Key Club.

But despite all of her accomplishments, the school says she cannot walk at graduation on June 2 because she broke the student pledge of abstinence.

Heritage Academy Principal Dave Hobbs told WHAG that it is in Runkles’ best interest. “To have a girl who is seven months pregnant walking at graduation would be easily misunderstood, bringing even more pressure onto Maddi,” Hobbs said.

But Runkles and her family disagree with Hobbs, and they want her to walk at graduation.

The anti-abortion group “Students for Life of America” supports Runkles and says she was already suspended so kicking her out of graduation is extreme punishment.

“The school has shown students that it would be easier to choose abortion than to choose life,” said Kristan Hawkins, executive director of Students for Life of America.

In a letter to the student body, Hobbs wrote that Runkles is being disciplined because she was immoral, not because she is pregnant.