Authorities release traffic plan for parade and race this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– It’s expected to draw close to 100,000 people in downtown Indianapolis, Saturday, May 27th, but 500 Festival officials are confident the weather will co-operate and that overall problems will be minimal for the 60th IPL 500 Festival Parade.

With the parade being held on the eve of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis city officials are in high gear putting the finishing touches on the route which will step off at noon.

Not only are spectators expected to line the streets of Indianapolis but they will be joined by another one million watching from their televisions around the country.

The parade is ranked as one of the nation’s premier parades, alongside the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

People coming into the city on Saturday will find most streets near the parade route restricted by 6:00 a.m. and the entire parade route will be closed off by 7:00 a.m.

Parade officials have been working feverishly on completing the viewing stand and other bleacher seating for visitors to the parade. People can purchase a seat for the parade by contacting http://www.500festival.com/parade/tickets/

Most streets should re-open by 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, and city officials are encouraging attendees to park either east of Delaware Street from South St to North Street and west of West Street from McCarty Street to 10th Street.

Officials are also reminding those going to the parade to seek either parking garages or paid surface lots as compared to meter parking which only has a 4 hour maximum time limit.

Take a look at a summary of all of the traffic patterns and restrictions for Race Weekend:

500 Festival Parade:

Parking – All parking garages and surface lots will be open along with parking meters. All parking meters inside the parade boundaries are restricted.

– All parking garages and surface lots will be open along with parking meters. All parking meters inside the parade boundaries are restricted. Parade Closure Boundaries – North – 16th St., South – Maryland St., East – Delaware St., West. – Illinois St.

Indy 500 Traffic Patterns:

All parking lots at the track are sold out, if you have not already secured parking there will be no track parking available. Plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be put in place beginning at 5 a.m.

Getting to the Track:

Parking north of the track: 30th St., enter southbound from I-65 onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. and then west on 30th St.

Parking south of the track: 16th St. from the east. Access 16th St. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Parking west of the track: 38th to Moller, Crawfordsville Rd., east of I-465, 10th St. eastbound from I-465 to Lynhurst Dr. and Rockville Rd., east from I-465 to Lynhurst Dr.

Inbound closures:

Holt Rd. from Washington St. to 16th St.

10th St. from White River West Dr. to Lynhurst.

Polco, from 10th St. to 16th St.

Leaving the Track, one-way traffic patterns:

16th St. is one way from Gate 2 to Dr. Martin Luther King St. I-65 can be accessed by going north or south on Dr. MLK Jr. St.

30th St., one way from Gate 10a to I-65.

Lynhurst, from Crawfordsville Rd. to 10th St.

10th St. from Lynhurst to I-465.

Dedicated outbound routes:

Crawfordsville Rd.

Rockville Rd. from Lynhurst to 38th St.

Moller Rd., from 30th St. to 38th St.

38th St. from I-65 to I-465.

Outbound closures: