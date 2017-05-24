× Three women attacked in downtown Indy garages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some women living and working downtown are on alert after three attacks in parking garages this week.

Monday and Tuesday, a total of three women reported three different downtown Indianapolis assaults, including two for sexual battery.

Two attacks, reported as battery and sexual battery, were reported at a garage at East St. and Market St. on Monday morning.

In the second case, the woman had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe both are connected.

Then another report of sexual battery came from a garage at Michigan and Delaware on Tuesday.

The garage manager, concerned that woman was “robbed and almost raped”, sent an email to company and city officials urging them to hire a security guard.

But IMPD survival tactics trainer Officer Patterson notes security can’t be everywhere at all times.

“Put your cell phone away,” said Patterson. “Pay attention to your surroundings. Look back every 10 or 15 steps if you’re by yourself, just a casual look back every once in a while.”

Patterson says some people are too worried about being polite. They avoid reporting suspicious people out of fear of offending, possibly putting themselves in danger.

“Even if they don’t mean you any harm, at least get them checked out,” said Patterson. “My question is why are you hanging out in a garage? If you’re not going to your car, what’s the purpose?”

Besides being prepared with a self-defense plan, Patterson’s most important piece of advice is to listen to your gut.

“Typically, if the hair on the back of your neck stands up,” said Patterson. “If something tells you, ‘Hey something isn’t right,’ listen to that!”

The company that runs this garage is working to get additional security for the garage.

And if you want to learn self-defense, IMPD’s downtown district is offering free classes, you just have to give them a call.