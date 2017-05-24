Sonic opens new location in Kokomo with special drive-up stall for veterans

KOKOMO, Ind.– The City of Kokomo has a new Sonic drive-in with a unique twist.

The new location is located at 2321 West Markland Avenue. What’s special is one of the drive-in stalls, stall number six, is dedicated and reserved just for veterans.

The stall has a red, white and blue-striped lane.

Sonic will offer a ten percent discount for veterans who use this stall.

Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend, along with the police chief and council members. Franchisee Drew Keriwala hosted several veterans and their families for the occasion.