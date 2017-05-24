Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan confirms he is declaring for NBA Draft

Rain, isolated storms expected Wednesday night in central Indiana

Posted 5:41 pm, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 06:23PM, May 24, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, IN - FEBRUARY 09: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks to pass while defended by Thomas Bryant #31 and James Blackmon Jr #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on February 9, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –  Bye, Bye Biggie.

Purdue confirms that Caleb Swanigan has officially announced he is entering the NBA Draft.

The 6’9″ forward is expected to be a first-round pick, he announced Wednesday he will be hiring an agent.

Vincent Edwards also announced Wednesday that he withdrew from the draft and will be returning to Purdue for his senior season.

