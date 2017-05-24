× Police: Two teens apprehended after Wednesday east side Family Dollar robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has announced that two teens have been apprehended following a Wednesday morning robbery at a Family Dollar on the east side.

At around 8:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar located in the 2100 block of Mitthoefer Rd. on reports of an armed robbery.

Officers set up a perimeter and reportedly located suspects matching the descriptions of the robbers near the 2100 block of Shoreland Drive.

The suspects, identified as two 17 and 16-year-old males, were apprehended without incident and allegedly had possession of evidence connecting them to the robbery.

Both suspects were later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for processing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Police urge anyone with information on illegal activity to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS).