Rain, isolated storms expected Wednesday night in central Indiana

Police: Two teens apprehended after Wednesday east side Family Dollar robbery

Posted 6:36 pm, May 24, 2017, by

File photo: police car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has announced that two teens have been apprehended following a Wednesday morning robbery at a Family Dollar on the east side.

At around 8:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar located in the 2100 block of Mitthoefer Rd. on reports of an armed robbery.

Officers set up a perimeter and reportedly located suspects matching the descriptions of the robbers near the 2100 block of Shoreland Drive.

The suspects, identified as two 17 and 16-year-old males, were apprehended without incident and allegedly had possession of evidence connecting them to the robbery.

Both suspects were later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for processing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Police urge anyone with information on illegal activity to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s