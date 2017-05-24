× Police arrest suspects after robbery, attempted robbery at Indy businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery earlier this month.

Around noon on May 14, 2017, IMPD officers were dispatched to the Kroger pharmacy in the 600 block of Twin Aire Drive in response to an attempted robbery. A man gave a note to the pharmacist demanding money and then ran off, empty-handed.

About two hours later, police were dispatched to the Family Dollar located in the 5200 block of English Avenue. A man gave a note to an employee demanding money and then ran off after the employee handed over cash from the register. The man left the store.

Detectives interviewed witnesses from both locations and gathered evidence that led them to Steven Ostachuk, 21. Police found Ostachuk getting into a vehicle on Sunday, May 21, in the 500 block of South Graham Avenue and followed him to the 5800 block of East Greenfield Avenue. He was taken into custody.

A second suspect, Robert Butler, 25, was taken into custody in the 500 block of South Dunson Court on Tuesday.

Detectives obtained search warrants for both men’s residences and found evidence linking them to the crimes. Police interviewed both suspects before arrested them on preliminary robbery charges. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will have the final charging decision.