NASCAR announces 2018 Hall of Fame class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robert Yates, a NASCAR Cup champion as both an engine builder and owner, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame along with four others.

Three-time NASCAR Cup championship crew chief Ray Evernham, drivers Red Byron and Ron Hornaday Jr. and broadcaster Ken Squier also were voted in Wednesday.

Hornaday and driver Alan Kulwicki tied for the fifth and final spot, and Hornaday won the tiebreaker.

Yates was an overwhelming favorite, selected by 94 percent of the voters.

Jim France, the current chairman of International Speedway Corporation and son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., won the Landmark Award for his contributions to NASCAR.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2018 will be in January in Charlotte.