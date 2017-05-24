× Marijuana laced gummy bears found by IMPD during drug raid- another in series of candy based drug crimes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two Indianapolis men are behind bars after police raid their home and find a popular candy laced with marijuana.

The bust took place Tuesday in the Canterbury neighborhood on the city’s north side.

Starting with an anonymous tip, IMPD officers came to a home on in the 5500 block of Carvel Avenue looking for drugs and found 36 pounds of pot, 22 pounds of marijuana butter kept in jars, along with 270 grams of marijuana laced gummy bears, psychedelic shrooms and 10 thousand dollars in cash.

“It’s an unbelievable amount. How they thought they’d get away with it is beyond me,” said neighbor John Ginther.

Police arrested two men in the home, Bradley Betts and Blake Koss. Both men are facing a variety of criminal charges.

The suspect’s home sits right next to Canterbury park, making the discovery of marijuana laced gummy bears hard for neighbors to swallow.

“To have that kind of thing in close proximity to school kids is terrible. It’s terrible,” said Ginther.

In addition to the gummy bear bust in Indianapolis, last week police in Greenfield seized thousands of Sweetarts coated with heroin, meth and Xanex.

Three weeks ago, investigators in Bartholomew county say Sweetarts laced with Xanax were found on a high school student.

The candy based drug busts are an alarming trend for police.

“These are things that are targeted toward children as a way to disguise the drug and it is a problem,” said IMPD officer James Gillespie.

The IMPD says their focus remains taking illegal drugs of all kinds off the streets.

“Ultimately these things are tied to violence. The last thing we want to do is go to peoples home and notify them that their loved one overdosed. So as long as these things are happening, we’re coming after them,” said Gillespie.

Because many of the drug busts stem from anonymous tips, people are encouraged to call police if they see suspected drug activity.