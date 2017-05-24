× Man arrested in Jackson County for identity deception had been deported twice, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Jackson County deputies say they arrested a man during a traffic stop after they discovered he was carrying a fake government ID and had been deported twice.

A deputy pulled over a beige Nissan car on SR 11 in Seymour on Tuesday around 4:26 p.m. because the color of the vehicle did not match the color reported on the BMV license plate information.

Upon investigation, deputies discovered the driver, Roni Alfredo Morales Duarte, 23, of Seymour was only in possession of a Honduran ID card. A deputy arrested him for operating a motor vehicle having never received a driver’s license, a class C misdemeanor.

A deputy also found a counterfeit Social Security Card in Duarte’s possession. Deputies checked his records and discovered that Duarte had been arrested and deported twice in 2014 for violation of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act.

Duarte was also arrested for possession of a counterfeit government ID, a class A misdemeanor and identity deception, a level 6 Felony.

He is being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.