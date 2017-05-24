× Latest outlook for weather at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend

Computer models continue to suggest rain and thunderstorms will be possible for parts of big three days at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Friday – Carb Day | Saturday – Legend’s Day | Sunday – Indianapolis 500. However, it will NOT be all day rains.

Friday: Turns warmer and more humid on southerly winds. The high temperature will be close to 80°. There will be a chance for rain/thunderstorms later Friday night, but the majority of festivities at the track will be dry.

Saturday: Chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high temperature should be around 78°. It will feel humid. Saturday will have the highest chance for rain of the three day period.

Sunday: Morning rain ending. The sun should break out allowing the temperature to get back in to 78°s. I do think there will be a chance for some pop-up showers during the afternoon. Hopefully they will avoid the track!

A two computer model average suggests 0.69″ of rain Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis.

HISTORICALLY SPEAKING

It is interesting to look back at temperatures on days of the Indianapolis 500. There have been some very warm days – highs in the 90°s – and a couple cool days.

Since 1975 the average high temperature for race day is 78°. Coincidentally, that’s exactly what we are forecasting for this year’s race day.