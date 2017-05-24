× Kroger agrees to four-year sponsorship for ISO’s Symphony on the Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. – The Symphony on the Prairie summer concert series has a new title sponsor.

Kroger will take over for Marsh, which had sponsored the event at Conner Prairie for years. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra said tickets for the Kroger Symphony on the Prairie are available now online.

The event is in its 36th year. Marsh had been the primary sponsor, but the grocery chain has struggled in recent years and declared for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Kroger’s sponsorship is a four-year deal, according to the ISO.

“We are grateful to Kroger for stepping forward on short notice to partner with the ISO as the new title sponsor of Symphony on the Prairie,” said ISO Chief Executive Officer Gary Ginstling. “The future is bright for Kroger Symphony on the Prairie, and we look forward to bringing this well-loved tradition to Indiana families for many years to come.”

In addition to buying tickets online or through the ISO box office, Hoosiers can also get them at 21 central Indiana Kroger locations beginning Thursday, May 25. Kroger customers will get a discounted price with their Kroger Plus Cards.

“Kroger opened its first Indiana stores in 1928. In the years since then, Hoosiers have learned they can rely on Kroger to be a generous, supportive community partner, very much a local grocery store,” said Katie Wolfram, president of Kroger Central Division. “Working with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is an extension of our commitment to make the world a better place. The ISO does it through music. We do it through food. And with that combination, the best in each field, it is hard to imagine a more uplifting partnership than Kroger and Symphony on the Prairie.”

2017 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie Schedule*

Unless otherwise specified, gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m.

June 16-17 (Teachers’ Night—Friday, June 16): Beethoven’s Fifth and More

(Teachers’ Night—Friday, June 16): Beethoven’s Fifth and More June 23: One of These Nights: A Tribute to the Eagles (The ISO does not perform on this concert)

One of These Nights: A Tribute to the Eagles (The ISO does not perform on this concert) June 24: Feeling Groovy: Remembering the Summer of Love

Feeling Groovy: Remembering the Summer of Love July 1-4 (Salute to America’s Military—All four nights!): Star Spangled Symphony (Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night)

(Salute to America’s Military—All four nights!): Star Spangled Symphony (Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night) July 7-8: Romance Under the Stars

Romance Under the Stars July 15-16: John Williams Strikes Back

John Williams Strikes Back July 21-22 (Scout Night presented by Printing Partners—Friday, July 21): Just the Hits: 20 Years of Doo Wop Classics

The ISO does not perform at the following concerts:

July 28-29 (First Responders’ Night—Friday, July 28): Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

(First Responders’ Night—Friday, July 28): Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Aug. 4-5: The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys Aug.11-12: Classical Mystery Tour: Music of the Beatles

Classical Mystery Tour: Music of the Beatles Aug. 18-19 (College and Alumni Night—Friday, Aug. 18): Rumours: The Fleetwood Mac Experience

(College and Alumni Night—Friday, Aug. 18): Rumours: The Fleetwood Mac Experience Aug. 25-26 (Nurse’s Night—Friday, Aug. 25): Who’s Bad: Music of Michael Jackson

(Nurse’s Night—Friday, Aug. 25): Who’s Bad: Music of Michael Jackson Aug. 31-Sept. 1 : Purple Veins: The Essential Prince Tribute Band

: Purple Veins: The Essential Prince Tribute Band Sept. 2-3: Zoso: Music of Led Zeppelin

*Artists, repertoire and times subject to change