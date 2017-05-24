Flash Flood Warning for Henry County until 3:45 p.m. as rain moves through central Indiana

Indianapolis zoo prepares for big race with 41st annual Zoopolis 500

Posted 12:47 pm, May 24, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – And the winner is… Pippa!

Today the Indianapolis Zoo held the long-standing tradition of the Zoopolis 500 on Wednesday morning. The race is  a unique spin on the Indianapolis 500 but with tortoises.

Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Pippa Mann (all tortoises of course) took to the arena this morning for the race.

The real Tony Kanaan dropped the green flag, and the tortoises sped toward the finish line for their fruit and vegetable prize.

Pippa Mann won the Zoopolis by a landslide, and Scott Dixon came in second place.

The others didn’t even leave their starting blocks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s