Indianapolis zoo prepares for big race with 41st annual Zoopolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – And the winner is… Pippa!

Today the Indianapolis Zoo held the long-standing tradition of the Zoopolis 500 on Wednesday morning. The race is a unique spin on the Indianapolis 500 but with tortoises.

Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Pippa Mann (all tortoises of course) took to the arena this morning for the race.

The real Tony Kanaan dropped the green flag, and the tortoises sped toward the finish line for their fruit and vegetable prize.

Pippa Mann won the Zoopolis by a landslide, and Scott Dixon came in second place.

The others didn’t even leave their starting blocks.