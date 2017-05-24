× IMPD arrests Cleveland man accused of murdering teen boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a Cleveland man wanted for murder after he attempted to elude police by hiding on a rooftop.

Jacque Renode Jr., 24, is charged with aggravated murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest out of Cleveland.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersections of 10th Street and Drexel Avenue in reference to a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Renode fled from officers on foot, and with the assistance of a K-9 officer, they tracked him to a rooftop in the 900 block of North Bosart Avenue. He was taken into custody.

Renode is currently being held at the Marion County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 14-year-old Jason Davis in his home on December 4, 2016. Police say four days later he drove by the same house where the murder occurred and fired several shots at a 13-year-old boy crossing the street.