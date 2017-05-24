Fitzgerald’s Lunch House earns perfect 5-star Yelp rating for made-from-scratch lunch classics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Yelpers have discovered one of their favorite lunch spots on the northeast outskirts of the city, near the old Fort Benjamin Harrison military installation.

Here, at 9310 Otis Avenue, Fitzgerald’s Lunch House provides made-from-scratch classic soup and salad lunch duos that have earned them a perfect 5-star rating on Yelp, as well as a spot on Yelp’s 2017 list of “Top 50 Places to Eat in Indiana.”

According to owner and chef Kyle Fitzgerald, the idea for Fitzgerald’s Lunch House started as a joke.

“This [space] came available and my mom made a joke that I should open up a sandwich shop. And here I am,” he says.

Photo gallery from Yelp

Having worked in kitchens since he was 13 years old, Fitzgerald has learned from some of the city’s top chefs. He’s used that experience to make mouth-watering sandwiches that Yelpers just can’t help but rave about. Their most popular sandwich is called “The Rooster.”

“It’s [made with] chili lime chicken, fresh sliced avocado, rendered smoked bacon, pickled shallots, chipotle cream cheese… really good,” Fitzgerald says. “And then I also have my own smoker so I smoke all my own pork which I think sets me apart from a lot of places in the area that have barbecue.”

But he says good food, like many things, takes time.

“The Rooster sandwich takes three days to make so I have to brine it overnight then season it and then let that sit overnight. So it’s a long process for a lot of the food,” he says.

Their sandwiches are always made from scratch and usually come on either a panini or French baguette. Options include classics like the Cuban sandwich, chicken salad, roast beef, and pulled pork. They also offer a daily soup and sides like mac n’ cheese, collard greens, and potato salad.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: The lunch house is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lunch house is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2: They also offer catering

They also offer catering 3: Located on the northeast outskirts of Indy, Fitzgerald’s Lunch House is serving a variety of lunch items, including sandwiches, chips, and soups.

Located on the northeast outskirts of Indy, Fitzgerald’s Lunch House is serving a variety of lunch items, including sandwiches, chips, and soups. 4: The art on display inside the lunch house is created by chef and owner Kyle Fitzgerald.

But don’t forget to save room for dessert.

“One of the top things that’s standing out in the reviews is how all of their desserts are made from scratch,” says Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy. “People are loving the cupcakes, the brownies, all of the desserts that you see in the kitchen he’s actually making it from scratch beginning to end and it’s not just a place you can get great sandwiches. You can also get dessert.”

If you grab a seat inside, you can also take a moment to admire another unique aspect of Fitzgerald’s: the art, which was also created by the chef.

“His side hobby, in addition to being a great with food, is also oil painting. So, you can come inside and really get a taste for the business and family,” says Smith.

You can check out Fitzgerald's Lunch House on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

While in the area, check out these other Yelp hot-spots within 3 blocks of the business: