Eckrich recalling over 90,000 pounds of sausage shipped to Indiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The USDA announced that Armour Eckrich Meats is recalling approximately 90,978 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

Fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage packed from April 26 to 28 are subject to the recall.

“Eckrich Smok-y Cheddar Breakfast Sausage, Naturally Hardwood Smoked” is what appears on the label of the recalled sausage.

The case code/UPC number is “27815 17984” and the best-by-use date is “8/17/17”.

The items were shipped to distributions centers in Indiana and also in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered on May 15 when Armour Eckrich was notified by another agency that pieces of metal were embedded in a fully cooked sausage.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625.