Cooler today and tomorrow with rain chances continuing into race weekend

It will be a cloudy and cool Wednesday. The coverage of rain will go up heading into the afternoon and evening after several dry hours in the morning.

Throw the umbrella in the car this morning because T-showers will be more widespread when the kids get off the bus and you get out of work. Here’s a look at the 5pm picture.

Thursday will start off wet but showers will gradually end Thursday afternoon. Friday will be dry through 3pm. After 3pm we’ll be watching a complex of T-storms developing that will move into central Indiana by dinner time.

Legends Day is Saturday and spotty T-storms will be possible throughout the day. Storms will be hit or miss, so don’t expect a wash out with a high near 80. On Sunday, morning showers will be possible but we will be drying out of the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t be too hot for the Indy 500 this year. We’ll stay in the 70s Sunday afternoon with drier conditions for the afternoon.

On Memorial Day, there is an isolated storm chance in the afternoon, but it will be more dry than wet.