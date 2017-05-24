Ariana Grande offers to pay for victims’ funerals in Manchester attack, report says

MANCHESTER – Pop star Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing while attending her concert.

The 23-year-old singer had just finished performing when a suicide bomber targeted the arena.

At least 22 people were killed in the blast and 119 people were injured.

An account dedicated to Grande says the singer is devastated, and she reached out to the victims’ families, offering to pay for their funerals, according to the Daily Mail.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman tour after the attack, and she flew home to southern Florida. She is reportedly devastate by what happened.

Police named 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a British-born national of Libyan descent, as the bomber. Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack, and Abedi’s brother was arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.