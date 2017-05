× All lanes of SR 144 closed in Johnson County after chemical spill

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – State Road 144 is closed at State Road 37 in Johnson County due to a “large, serious hazmat situation.”

Johnson County dispatch says there was a chemical spill on State Road 144 at State Road 37 near Waverly, Indiana just after 7:30 a.m.

There was a leak from a truck carrying several chemicals. The chemicals involved are unknown at this time.There have been no evacuations at this time.