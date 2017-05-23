Vice President Mike Pence will attend 101st running of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Vice President of the United States is expected to appear at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.

With Mike Pence in attendance, authorities will likely amplify security measures.

It’s unclear at this time what the former governor’s role will be at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but if it’s anything like last year, he’ll be there to spend time with his family.

Pence posted photos with his wife and kids during the 100th running, which fell just weeks before he was named as Donald Trump’s running mate.

Beautiful day at @IMS to enjoy this race day tradition with family and friends! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/k8JoNVEIyE — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) May 29, 2016

He also posted a “flashback Friday” photo, calling the 500 a “true Pence Family tradition.”

#FlashbackFriday @FirstLadyIN and I have taken our kids to the #Indy500 for years – a true Pence Family tradition! pic.twitter.com/4ogLCKaZV3 — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) May 27, 2016