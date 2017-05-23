LIVE STREAM: U.S. attorney, police announce charges against gang in string of pharmacy robberies around Indianapolis

Above: Live video.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Investigators believe they know who’s responsible for a series of pharmacy robberies around the Indianapolis area.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced charges against a street gang in connection with more than 20 pharmacy robberies in the Marion County area.

Larry Warren, Miguel Chambers, Kye Jackson, Anthony Jackson, Duwan Byers and Devon Taylor and other gang members are facing charges in connection with the case. They’re accused of being members of “The Mob,” a criminal organization in Indianapolis who authorities say committed robberies, used and distributed and threatened the use of violence.

Officials say “The Mob” used Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to post photos, videos and statements that identified the gang and its members as well as highlighted their criminal activity.

The gang forbids members from providing any information to law enforcement officers and threatens violence, including murder, against those who do cooperate with police.

In addition to robbing pharmacies with firearms, the suspects are also accused of distributing prescription drugs, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, and other controlled substances including Oxycodone, morphine, Hydrocodone, Adderall, Roxicodone and more.

The gang members drew from a pool of individuals they call “peons” to serve as accomplices in the crimes, police say.

The pharmacy robberies date back to 2015.

This story will be updated.