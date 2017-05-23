Summer Swim Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind.- Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children between the ages of 1-14.

The CDC says that three children die from drowning every day.

With pools across central Indiana about to open for the season, CBS 4 is committed to helping parents keep their kids safe around water.

One local swim expert says the earlier you can expose a child to water safety the better.

Goldfish Swim School in Carmel begins teaching children as young as four-months-old to swim.

Andrew Joseph, the general manager at Goldfish Swim School, says parents don’t always realize how dangerous it can be for kids to play around retention ponds.

“One of the biggest things I think a parent could tell a child right now is to stay away from retention ponds. Retention ponds are very dangerous, they’re slopped and children that are not paying attention can trip fall into the retention pond and have a lot of trouble,” said Joseph.

He also stressed the importance of talking with your kids about what to do if they should happen to fall into water unexpectedly.

“If a child falls in they need to know that wall or area they fell from is the closest wall to get out from. One of the biggest problems is when kids fall in they panic and swim out to the middle and now they’re away from everything—including another person that could’ve pulled them in and helped,” said Joseph.