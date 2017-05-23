Watch CBS4 This Morning for your chance to win Neil Diamond tickets!

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korea after object crosses border

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 22, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) inspecting the test-fire of a ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic missile Pukguksong-2. North Korea on May 22 declared its medium-range Pukguksong-2 missile ready for deployment after a weekend test, the latest step in its quest to defy UN sanctions and develop a weapon capable of striking US targets. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / South Korea/AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea fired warning shots Tuesday at an unidentified object flying south from rival North Korea, its military said. Local media said it may have been a North Korean drone.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the South Korean military bolstered its air surveillance and broadcast a warning to North Korea in response to the object. It provided no other details.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, without citing a source, reported that South Korea fired about 90 machine gun rounds into the air and toward North Korea. It said South Korea was analyzing whether a North Korean drone had crossed the border.

The Koreas face off across the world’s most heavily armed border, and the two sides occasionally clash. In 2014, they traded machine gun and rifle fire after South Korean activists released anti-North Korean propaganda balloons across the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the Korean Peninsula, but no casualties were reported.

Attacks blamed on North Korea in 2010 killed 50 South Koreans.