Police: Woman visiting Putnamville Correctional Facility tried to smuggle drugs inside

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne woman visiting an inmate at the Putnamville Correctional Facility ended up behind bars herself after police say she tried to smuggle drugs inside.

Catherine Robinson, 47, surrendered two hidden balloons containing what appeared to be synthetic marijuana, according to investigators at the jail.

She was visiting Rick Robinson, who’s currently serving multiple sentences out of Allen County, including a 20-year sentence for felony firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance, criminal confinement and intimidation. His earliest possible release is July 18, 2022, according to jail records.

“This is another example of the facility working together to prevent contraband from coming in. We have dedicated staffs that will assist every day to continue bringing down those that want to traffic into our facility,” said Superintendent Brian Smith.

Catherine Robinson was arrested without incident on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate and taken to the Putnam County Jail.