TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: I-70 WB near Cambridge City closed after fatal crash following police pursuit
Watch CBS4 This Morning for your chance to win Neil Diamond tickets!

Police searching for man wanted in connection with several forgeries

Posted 11:33 am, May 23, 2017, by

Photo of the suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police in Indianapolis are searching for a man wanted for forgery.

The suspect is accused of presenting multiple counterfeit checks at different Fifth Third and Regions Bank locations on Feb. 3, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Along with the checks, police say he used counterfeit identification and credit cards as proof of ID from Kentucky, New Jersey and Illinois. He has used the aliases Marcos Rodriguez, Brian Martinez, Manuel Torres, Noel Carmona and Carlos Batista.

All of the checks were drawn off of different accounts belonging to businesses in Florida.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s